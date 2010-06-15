Which Rapper Will Replace Nicki Minaj On Rihanna's Tour?

One of these men has been invited to spend the summer with two of pop’s hottest stars.

He will be the sole male act on Rihanna’s “Last Girl on Earth” tour, with supporting act Ke$ha, when it kicks off on July 2 in Auburn, Wash. He fills in for Nicki Minaj, who pulled out of the trek a couple days after dates were announced, so she could focus on recording her debut album.

The tour travels across North America, culminating August 28 at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

He recently wrapped his first-ever solo outing, opening for the “Too Fast for Love” tour, and will perform his hit single “Billionaire” on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” (6/15) and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” (6/21). He released his solo debut album “Lazarus” last week.

Travis McCoy, frontman of the Gym Class Heroes and former boyfriend to Katy Perry, is the lucky man!

