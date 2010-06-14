WTF? Diddy Doesn't "Condone Having Kids Out Of Wedlock"

FROM BET: While speaking to U.K. talk show host, Jonathan Ross, Diddy says he doesn’t want to send the message that he “condones” having kids out of wedlock.

He tells Ross:

“I have six kids from three relationships. They don’t live together. Opportunity wasn’t really knocking at my door for marriage.

I don’t condone having children out of wedlock but they were my circumstances and I’m a proud father and I take care of them. I’m involved in their lives and I take care of the mothers of my children and when the day comes I’ll get married.

I’m not gonna have any more kids until I get married.”

Speaking of Diddy and kids, did you all see Martin Bashir of ABC’s Nightline grill Diddy to death on his kids with multiple women? SOURCE

If not, take a look. Check it at the 6:20 mark.

