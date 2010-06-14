VIDEO: N.J. Police Officer Uses Pepper Spray On Detained Black Man

This video of a Paterson, N.J. officer using pepper spray on an already detained black man might be a citizen-made, blurry video, but it doesn’t make it any less horrifying to watch.

The police officer, after forcefully holding down the black man and spraying him in the face with Mace then proceeds to curse at the onlookers and threatens jail time for them, too. It just seems rather unacceptable for a police officer, someone who is supposed to protect the public to be so volatile in his presence and punishments.

See the video below and post your comments – was this police brutality or all just a misunderstanding?

Read more about the situation here.

