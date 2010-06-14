Mario's Girlfriend Got Hit Upside The Head With A Bottle?

Word on the street is that while at Los Angeles hotspot H-Wood this past weekend, R&B singer Mario and his girlfriend Dez (Amber Rose’s best friend) were enjoying a night out until she got bust in the head with a bottle thrown by a fellow clubgoer.

Some sources say that the incident occurred because Dez walked in with an attitude, others are saying that Mario was really the target because he was disrespecting a fan.

An eye-witness from the VIP table that the “bottle” was reportedly thrown from claims:

fyi str8 from the source. dez wuz not tha target and this story iz bogus!!! a cocktail glass from my vip table (not a bottle) was thrown at mario for disrespecting a fan! (previous fan). the first glass hit mario & dez but mario was hit first so im sure shes just fine. the 2nd glass was thrown as he tried to make an exit & was a direct blow 2 his head, knocking his hat off. this can be confirmed with marios plea of wanting his hat back. & as well with his weak ass body guard that couldnt even catch the gril as she left the club. this shall explain Mario’s previously deleted tweet “okay. you win”

We’re not sure what the truth is, but we’re still not buying that this couple is even legit.

