Where's She From? Favorite Celebrities' Cultural Backgrounds

We recently did a story about a prominent UK newspaper that claimed ‘multi-racial’ Brits were at an advantage over other groups.

British Publication Says Mixed-Race Folks Have Advantage In The UK

In the process we learned a lot about some of your favorite stars, including a cultural richness that is reflective of Black America in general. So did you know that…?

1. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have French names as a result of their Mother’s French connection. Tina Knowles has French, American Indian and African American heritage.

2.Tia and Tamera Mowry’s folks gave their daughter an interesting mix of heritage also. Their mother Darlene hails from a Bahamian-American family and their father Timothy is British-American.

3. For cultural richness you can’t go past Kimora Lee Simmons. Her Japanese mother, born in Korea, was adopted by a US Serviceman during the war. She had Kimora with an African American father, to produce one of America’s most notorious celebs.

4. Alicia Keys has a lot to sing about and she could have sung it in a lot of different languages had she the chance. Her mother Teresa hails from a racial background that includes Italian, Scotish and Irish family members. Her father is African American.

5. Leona Lewis might surprise you. Her father’s family is of Guyanese descent (from the Guiana, South America) and her mother, of Welsh, Italian and Irish.

Watch Out! International Starlettes of R&B Are On The Rise

6. If your looking for that Afro-Hispanic mix, don’t forget Zoe Saldana. Her father comes from a Dominican background, while her mother is Puerto Rican.

So tell us: What’s your cultural heritage?