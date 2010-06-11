Which Of These Actresses Will Replace Mariah In "For Colored Girls"?

This actress has officially replaced Mariah Carey in Tyler Perry’s film adaptation of “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow Is Enuf.”

Mariah abruptly dropped out the role only 5 days before shooting was scheduled to begin, due to doctors orders.

Of course, everyone began to believe that this was the reason why: Mariah, Preggers?

Tyler Perry even wrote on his website,

“What I do know of [Carey] is that she is a professional and wouldn’t back out of a deal unless it was a major issue. So, whatever is going on, I wish her and Nick [Cannon] the best and she has all my love, prayers and support.”

Thandie Newton, of “Beloved,” “Crash,” and “Pursuit Of Happyness” fame, has scored the replacement role!

Tyler Perry Announces “For Colored Girls” Remake Cast