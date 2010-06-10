The-Dream On Marriage To Christina: "I'm Way More Mature"

The-Dream covers the latest issue of Honey Magazine. In the cover story, he talks about fame, his retirement and marriage life with Christina Milian.

I’m definitely way more mature in this relationship. I’m probably just mature overall because my grandfather raised me. I probably should be more nonchalant. I’m in a place where everything is serious no matter what it is and she’s with me, like, “This guy’s crazy.” Of course, I make sense at the end of the day because I’ll explain [myself].

As far as money — you got to be careful how you’re spending. Are you thinking about 10 years from now? It’s certain things that become meaningful in a relationship that’s not that real when you’re just boyfriend and girlfriend. The things I think about are a little bit different and those are things she’s learning from me and what I have to do is be more patient.

Everybody has to make a sacrifice for family. Even if you’re a child and don’t understand, you’ll understand later. Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t just come up without any sacrifices from her father. You can’t build things when you want to build them, you have to build them when you have the opportunity.

