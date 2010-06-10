RUMOR: Teddy Riley's Daughter Caught Cheating On Girlfriend With NBA Player

Another day, another scandal…Nia Riley (Teddy’s daughter) and Deiondra Sanders (Deion Sanders daughter), are involved in a interesting scandal. The two recently attended Jermaine Durpi’s Hip Hop Honoree party looking very lovey-dovey, but now I’m hearing they’re on the outs.

Here’s what went down according to sandrarose.com:

Deiondra and Nia live together in Deiondra’s home. It seems Nia (Teddy’s daughter) was broke and homeless, and Deiondra — the kind soul that she is — took her friend in. She has even tossed Nia the keys to the brand new Mercedes coupe that her daddy recently bought her, as well as a little cash money to spend on trinkets. Nia has allegedly been sneaking over to Atlanta Hawks star Al Horford’s home to get her back twisted out?

