Drake Says Rihanna Played Him Like A Pawn

Drake recently did an interview with the NY Times, where he spoke about feeling unsafe in his native Canada and being used by rumored ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

In May 2009 he was robbed at gunpoint in a Toronto restaurant. He cooperated with the police investigation, in what some perceived as a violation of hip-hop’s no-snitching ethos. “I feel unsafe in Toronto at all times,” Drake said. “I’m a one of one. There’s no one else you can hate as much as me if you hate money, or you hate success.”

On “Fireworks” there’s a verse about Rihanna, who asked him last year to write a song for her new album. “I was a pawn,” Drake said. The song he wrote for her never got released. “You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear,” he said. “I was like, wow, this feels terrible.”