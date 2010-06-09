Nene Leakes' Husband Greg Issues Statement About Leaked Conversation

RHOA’s Nene Leakes husband Gregg Leakes issued a statement on the leaked conversation he had with radio DJ Corey King. The radio station released the audio of Gregg blasting his wife NeNe and giving away “Real Housewives of Atlanta” secrets. Greg is now threatening legal action against Corey.

On June 2, 2010, an unauthorized audio taped conversation between Mr. Gregg Leakes and Mr. Corey King was made privy to the public by Mr. King and Large FM. While Mr. King touted an “exclusive interview”, the taped recording was obtained by fraud and deception. Neither Mr. King nor Large FM were granted consent to interview Mr. Leakes and an interview never occurred.

Throughout the duration of the call with Mr. King, Mr. Leakes was under the impression that he was simply confiding in a friend after an argument with his wife. However, Mr. King has demonstrated through this blatant disregard of Mr. Leakes’ privacy that he does not even comprehend the word “friend”. The audio recording was deceptive and the release of it was nothing short of malicious.