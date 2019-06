Common has officially confirmed that he is no longer dating girlfriend Serena Williams.

According to reports, Common and Serena just “grew apart” after a two-year relationship. While talking to Chicago’s Fox News during an interview at the 3rd Annual “Stay in School Event”, Common told the anchor, “I am single. I am a single man, definitely.”

I really wanted these two to last!!!

