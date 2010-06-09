GALLERY: 15 Neon Must-Haves For Summer

When HB attended the New York City premiere of “Sex And The City 2,” we saw both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis walk the red carpet in stunning gowns. It was then that we knew neons would be coming on strong for summer.

And while many of these items are way out of our budget, much like most of the film’s wardrobe, we know how to make something our own. Use this gallery as a guide!

