GALLERY: Rihanna Feels Animalistic In Elle Magazine

Last week, we gave you a sneak peek of Rihanna’s cover of the June issue of Elle. See it here: Rihanna’s Body Gets Photoshopped!

Now, we have the full photo spread and a few excerpts.

Enjoy!

On the album art for Rated R: “I wanted pictures that represented strength and fearlessness but still femininity—a strong woman who can be vulnerable. Every woman is made up of vulnerability and strength; no matter what race you are, no matter what you’ve been through in your life. Every woman has that strength that is undeniable, but we also have really big hearts. It’s just us.”

On her new beau: “I have a boyfriend. I’m so happy. I feel really comfortable, and it’s so easy. I have such a chaotic life, but at the end of the day, that is just my peace. It keeps me sane, really, talking to him and talking to my family.”

On turning her dream of pop-stardom into reality: “If I were in Barbados still, I would be dreaming about this. I asked for it, and I love it, so why am I complaining? My first day on tour, I remember saying ‘I’m so tired—this is so much.’ Then I thought, ‘What the f***? You asked for this—you prayed to God to tour like Madonna.’”

On designers she admires: “It’s clear there are definitely fewer black women in the high-fashion industry. One of the things I respected most about Gucci was that they did a print campaign with me. I’m a black girl on a fashion spread for Gucci—that was a big deal. I respect designers who aren’t afraid to go outside the box. I went to a Jean Paul Gaultier show, and I saw girls who are thicker than me, beautiful and voluptuous and different ethnicities. That made me so excited. I thought, Okay, I can work that, for sure.”

On the past year: “A year ago, I was very confused. Because he was my best friend. All of a sudden, one night changed our whole lives—not only our friendship, but our lives. I wanted to wake up one day and just not have that pain anymore. I wanted to be with him again or get over him—it was either-or. I just didn’t want to feel the pain, the confusion.”

Fab Or Fug? Rihanna Changes Her Hair Again!