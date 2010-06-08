GALLERY: “ANTM’s” Yaya Strikes A Pose For Esquire & Essence

When Yaya DaCosta appeared on “America’s Next Top Model,” she divided the viewing audience right in half with her smart, but mostly snooty attitude. You either loved her or hated her. But, then she lost to Eva Marcille (last name then Pigford), and was subsequently forgotten about. Until now.

Esquire Magazine has named her the Woman Of The Summer:

Yaya DaCosta was the “smart one” and runner-up on season three of America’s Next Top Model, so when she visits schools to speak about global environmentalism, it’s hard for some to forget.

“Most of the questions will be thought provoking, whether it’s about responsible consumerism or global warming or Haiti,” DaCosta says. “Then someone will ask, ‘Is Tyra Banks nice?'”

DaCosta holds degrees in international relations and Africana studies from Brown University, is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, and since Top Model ended, has landed roles in movies like “The Messenger,” “Take the Lead,” and the upcoming “The Kids Are All Right.” During college, she hadn’t planned on modeling or acting at all: “The thing at the top of my list was going to Geneva for an intensive in interpreting.” She would’ve been a great asset to foreign diplomacy, but we’re glad she chose otherwise.

She also appears in the June issue of Essence Magazine: