Call Back Ideas: Cute Or Creepy?

When someone asks for your number at a bar, you can either expect a call the next day or nothing at all (it happens to everyone!). But there are definitely more interesting ways to get back in contact with someone for the first time. After all, first impressions last the longest!

Considering that you don’t really know people well when you first meet them, their first way of contacting you will reveal a lot. While there’s nothing wrong with a sweet call or text about how they are already thinking about you again, interesting “call backs” are more lasting.

Before we get into different ideas, one thing to remember is that you can’t always expect to be contacted by the person again. A lot of the reason that people ask for numbers is to flatter you for the night. This doesn’t mean that they will definitely get back to you again the next day. This is OKAY. In fact, try to hold off on giving your number to people that don’t seem genuinely interested.

I once gave my number to someone who’s name I could barely remember at the time. 9 months of dating later, we laugh about it. I was convinced that Steven’s name was Leo (there IS a slight resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio). After hanging out with him at his fraternity, I was expecting to maybe run into him a few more times during the year and that would be it. Considering that I had given him my number, I was even more surprised when I received an email from him during class the next day. Instead of giving me a hard time for my terrible memory, he made a joke of it and even signed the email From Leo. Getting an email made me smile for a few reasons: not only did he take the time to look up my email address, but I was able to learn what his major and school were without having to ask him more questions.

Of course, it is possible to come off as completely creepy when trying to contact someone for the first time. If you’re going to go with the note or asking a friend, you can’t come off as desperate. Express some interest and let it happen from there.

My friend Sam had met a guy who was being very generous with buying her drinks. She turned down his offer to take her out somewhere else that night and called it a night after he walked her home. After receiving a few calls and texts and politely turning him down for dinner, the unexpected happened. Her doorman called her apartment phone, informing her that Jonathan was waiting for her downstairs. Naturally, she told the doorman not to let him up and used the backdoor for the rest of the day.

What cute or creepy ways have you been contacted?

