4 Tips To Summer-Proof Your Make-Up

Makeup is meant for your face—but keeping it there gets a lot harder once summer hits. Makeup artist Laura Mercier gave Allure tips about how to stop the stuff from melting when the mercury rises.

Prime. “Primers are lightweight, so you won’t feel the extra layer on your skin, but you will notice that your base and blush last much longer,” says Mercier. After you’ve washed and moisturized your face, smooth on a pea-size drop of oil-free makeup primer (such as Laura Mercier’s Oil-Free Foundation Primer).

Change heavier foundation and powder you use during the winter for lighter products. “Choose formulas that contain silicone, which prevents them from melting when your skin warms,” says Mercier. You can keep makeup looking fresh by applying thin layers. Try Giorgio Armani Beauty Lasting Silk UV Foundation.

Switch your powder blush to a gel or cream. “Sheer creams, liquids, and gels sink into the skin,” says Mercier—they also don’t cake like powder can in the heat. Lancôme Color Design Blush gives a great natural flush that doesn’t fade.

Use waterproof mascara. Panda eyes aren’t cute any time of year, but regular mascara can melt in the heat. Waterproof formulas, on the other hand, stay in place. Maybelline New York Define-A-Lash Waterproof Mascara has a great high-shine finish.

