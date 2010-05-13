Did Krista Deserve To Win “Top Model”?

“America’s Next Top Model” had granted it’s 14th crown to Krista White.

We first asked if you thought she had the potential to win back in March, here: Which Of These Girls Is Fierce Enough To Win “ANTM”?

White was a 26-year-old store manager from Pine Buff, Arkansas.

Her final challenges (which took place in New Zealand) were an “ugly pretty” photo shoot, a CoverGirl commercial and an Anna Sui runway show with a rocker circus theme.

She will now receive management and representation by Wilhelmina Models and a $100,000 modeling contract with the CoverGirl Cosmetics, as well as a cover page and six-page spread in Seventeen Magazine.