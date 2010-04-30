NBA “Wife” Evelyn: Nude Photos NOT A Publicity Stunt

Sandra Rose has obtained text messages sent back and forth between VH1 “Basketball Wives” castmember Evelyn Lozada and her representatives. The conversation took place on April 17, which was the Saturday before her nude pics were leaked onto the Internet.

A source has said,

“[Evelyn] was freaked out because someone hacked into her email account and sent her her own pictures several times from various email accounts. Someone did this to her and even emailed them to her best friend and business partner the same night.”

From: +1917******* Sent: Apr 17, 2010 8:17 PM Subject: Call me emergency! Call me emergency! Sent via BlackBerry by AT&T

_______________

To: +1917******* Sent: Apr 17, 2010 9:11 PM Subject: Is this serious? Is this serious? Or a publicity stunt? Look _________ will call you I asked him to. And asked him not to charge you if all possible. 90 percent of what I use to do was because I care and thought you did also. I realize now you don’t appreciate or respect me. He said he will try and call you in next hour. Sent via BlackBerry by AT&T

_________________

From: +1917******* Sent: Apr 17, 2010 11:11 PM Subject: No this is not a stunt my email was hacked into like I told you. Are you f*cking kidding!! I’ll call the guy and see what he says. I’m trying to handle this the best way possible. I do appreciate and respect you. You are a good friend and do a amazing job for me. I know sometimes I come across like I don’t appreciate how hard you work for me but I do. Sent via BlackBerry by AT&T

________________