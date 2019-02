R&B singer Vivian Green recently stopped by the Majic 107.5 / 97.5 and spoke with Carol Blackmon about her new album, “Beautiful,” which is in stores now.

The Philadelphia singer/songwriter also talked about raising a special needs child and writing for artists like Boyz II Men and Britney Spears.

Watch the interview below.

Vivian Green interview Part 1:

Vivian Green interview Part 2:

NEW VIDEO: Vivian Green’s “Beautiful”