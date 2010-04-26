NeNe Leakes’ New Man To Stand Trial For Involuntary Manslaughter

Remember when I told you that “RHOA” NeNe Leakes left her husband for NFL baller Charles Grant? Well I just learned that Grant is about to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter.According to radaronline.com, the 6-foot-3, 290lb former New Orleans Saints defense linesman was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in Feb 2008, after pregnant Korynda Reed, 23, was shot to death outside a Blakely, Georgia, nightclub.

Grant has always claimed that he was innocent in the horrific crime. His trial is set to begin May 3.

Bizarrely, the football star looks strikingly like NeNe’s own son, Bryson, who also was recently arrested after police found him in possession of marijuana.

