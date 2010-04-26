Is Boris Kodjoe Cheating On His Wife?

I really hope this is just a bad rumor. If you watched “Basketball Wives” last night, then you got to meet groupie “Plastic Surgery”. No explanation needed!!! But back to the Boris. Apparently rumor on the street is that this same chicks has been linked to Boris.

Lopez isn’t limited to dating just married athletes, she’s been linked to a married Hollywood actor who currently resides in the “A” with his wife (who’s also a successful actress) and their 2 kids. Boris took to Twitter to shut down the rumors:

Take a look at “Plastic Surgery” and Boris:

I’m so tried of hearing about these cheating husbands.

