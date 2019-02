Whenever we get the opportunity, HB likes to profile any and all fresh-faced models of color who are on the rise – the ones who will soon claim the spots once held by Tyra Banks and Tyson Beckford.We’ve been following the careers of Rose Cordero, Chanel Iman, Sessilee Lopez, Jourdan Dunn, and Arlenis Sosa for some time now, but we just recently came across these photos.

Tennessee-born, twenty-something model Wakeema Hollis – easily recognized by her bee-stung lips and being one of the few regularly-working black models who rocks her natural hair over an inch off the camera – recently posed for ARISE magazine.