VIDEO: Gabourey Sings It & Shakes It On “SNL” Opening

Gabourey Sidibe is well aware that most people know her from her breakout role in Precious, but she understandably wants to make it clear to people that she’s not her troubled, abused character. What better place to make the distinction than the Saturday Night Live stage? The excited, bubbly host used her monologue for an upbeat, adorable dance number in which several SNL cast members try to make sure she’s OK.

She sings, shakes it, and more than anything, proves she’s still got acting chops.

Watch her hilarious “Alarm Clock” skit below: