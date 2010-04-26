Trina Launches “Amazin” Cosmetics Line

Trina, will be releasing her 5th album, “Amazin” on May 4th with tracks featuring Keri Hilson, Monica, P. Diddy, and more. The rapper is releasing her own cosmetics line,” Be Amazin By Trina” which includes Lip Gloss, eye lashes and more personalized by Trina herself to give today’s young women a provocative presence and aura.

Trina’s first product from the collection,” Amazin” lip gloss, is scheduled to be in stores by May after the release of her album while her eye lashes is expected to be in stores by the summer of this year.

NEW MUSIC: Trina, Nicki Minaj & Lady Saw- “Dang A Lang”

VIDEO: Trina’s “Million Dollar Girl”