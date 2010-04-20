Oprah Dubs Unauthorized Biography As Trash

Expressing how she feels about the “so-called biography,” Oprah Winfrey threw Kitty Kelley’s controversial book into her garbage.

The television host attended the New York Women in Communications Matrix Awards, where she presented an award to Gayle King, but also got to speak about Kelley’s 544-page book.

The alleged tell-all cliams that Oprah used to abuse drugs while also questioning the extent of day-time titan’s longtime claim of being sexually abused as a child.

Another controversial claim is that Kelley claims to know the identity of Oprah’s father, where Winfrey added that Kelley “sometimes cares about my life more than I do.”

Adding how she felt about the book, she said, “Every day, she’s getting herself more and more worked up about all of my new daddies that are now showing up. New daddies who are saying, ‘Hello, daughter, call me, I need a new roof.’ Well, this too shall pass.”

Source

Oprah’s White Boyfriend Dumped Her Because She Was Black

Oprah Moves To Nighttime TV