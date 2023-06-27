Tia Mowry
Go behind the scenes of Tia Mowry’s June/July HelloBeautiful cover shoot at Topanga Acre Studios. in this exclusive clip.
For our ‘Truth’ issue, we spotlight Tia Mowry. The beloved actress, stylista, and 4U businesswoman – opens up about her five-year journey through grieving, healing, and rediscovery in our June/July ‘truth ’issue.
Watch as Tia seamlessly transitions through looks with her signature effervescent smile. And keep scrolling for all the looks from her editorial spread.
“This is where Michael Rowe wants to shoot Tia.”
Topanga Acre Studios is a 10-acre property on a private road off of Old Topanga Canyon. Brimming with natural beauty – the type of beauty that exists when protected/ surrounded by hills and valleys. Topanga is so far from daily use that the wifi is sketchy outside the ranch-style home that serves as the nucleus of the landscape-turned-production studio. It’s the perfect location to shoot a newly liberated Tia Mowry.
Talent: Tia Mowry
Cover Story: Cori Murray
Photographer: Michael Rowe
SVP of Content: Allison McGevna
Editorial Director: Shamika Sanders
Digi Tech: Dillon Padgette
Photo Assistant: Byron Nickleberry
Hair: Marquita Lynch
Makeup: Anton Khachaturian
BTS Video: Adam Simms & Melody Aruajo
Creative Director: Jordan Benston
Production: The Oracle Media
Production Coordinator: Brooke Langley
Production Assistants: Chris Williams & Antheny Raiy