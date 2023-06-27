Subscribe

Tia Mowry

Beloved actress, stylista, and 4U businesswoman – opens up about her five-year journey through grieving, healing, and rediscovery.

Go behind the scenes of Tia Mowry’s June/July HelloBeautiful cover shoot at Topanga Acre Studios. in this exclusive clip.

For our ‘Truth’ issue, we spotlight Tia Mowry. The beloved actress, stylista, and 4U businesswoman – opens up about her five-year journey through grieving, healing, and rediscovery in our June/July ‘truth ’issue. 

Watch as Tia seamlessly transitions through looks with her signature effervescent smile. And keep scrolling for all the looks from her editorial spread.

Tia Mowry HelloBeautiful Cover - June/July 'Truth' Issue

“This is where Michael Rowe wants to shoot Tia.” 

Topanga Acre Studios is a 10-acre property on a private road off of Old Topanga Canyon. Brimming with natural beauty – the type of beauty that exists when protected/ surrounded by hills and valleys. Topanga is so far from daily use that the wifi is sketchy outside the ranch-style home that serves as the nucleus of the landscape-turned-production studio. It’s the perfect location to shoot a newly liberated Tia Mowry.

Talent:  Tia Mowry

Cover Story: Cori Murray

Photographer: Michael Rowe

SVP of Content: Allison McGevna

Editorial Director: Shamika Sanders

Digi Tech: Dillon Padgette

Photo Assistant: Byron Nickleberry

Hair: Marquita Lynch

Makeup: Anton Khachaturian

BTS Video: Adam Simms & Melody Aruajo

Creative Director: Jordan Benston

Production: The Oracle Media

Production Coordinator: Brooke Langley

Production Assistants: Chris Williams & Antheny Raiy

