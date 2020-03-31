TMC: Black Women Flex In Their Marathon Clothing On The Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

As #TheMarathonContinues, we remember the legacy rapper, father and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle left behind through music, culture and fashion. Following his death, sales for his clothing line The Marathon Clothing spiked, shutting down the online store and making many of the items hot ticket items. Nipsey’s life was taken right in front his Marathon store, which was located in the heart of Crenshaw Boulevard.
Before his untimely passing, Hussle was also working on a collection with PUMA. Lauren London worked to later release the PUMA x The Marathon Continues collaboration, starring in the commerical. On the one year anniversary of Nip’s passing, we highlight dope women on social media sporting The Marathon Clothing line – or any custom Nip-inspired pieces – as they pay their respects to the fallen hero of Crenshaw.
1. @MoreOfNioby
Blogger and Maryland-based model Nioby Cortes sports her “Crenshaw” tee with some camouflage pants and ties it all together with a silver chain and hoops.
2. @NeeShelll
A whole lewk, darling! Neeshell puts together the perfect Nipsey tribute ensemble with The Marathon Clothing crewneck with varsity lettering, sweats to match from Fear of God Essentials, and Air Maxs to bring the vibe together.
3. @Urs23_Truly
Toshay takes to Instagram a customized denim jacket at the #TheMarathonContinues storefront with his name spray painted in throwback Nipsey Blue lettering and a portrait of his side profile.
4. @HendrixModell
Not only is Tracy Hendrix a social worker and a mental health counselor, but she’s clearly a fashionista by the way she pieced together her collegiate-style maroon Crenshaw crewneck.
5. @VibesOfAliciaNicole_
Licensed body artist Alicia Nicole is clearly continuing the marathon in her February post as she rocks her off-the-shoulder top from The Marathon Clothing and shows off her dope tattoo artistry!
6. @QuayTheStar
We’re loving these baseball jerseys on WBLS’s Quay, also known as Lady Q. This is what you call some dope content and style inspo!
7. @KennieFlakka
Our good sis DJ Flakka, official DJ of BullaTwins, is showing off her jockey skills on TikTok flexing in her Nipsey shirt.
8. @ShayMoney_Hussle
Shay Hussle is posted up in Crenshaw, Los Angeles in her Nipsey Blue Crenshaw tee showing us how to hussle the Nip Way. Nice Concords, sis!
9. @SimplyMontoya
Entrepreneur, singer, designer and rapper Montoya Gabrielle pays homage to activist Nipsey Hussle in her caption and on her tank top and purple lip.
10. @_SheIsChanelle
As sweatshirt weather winds down, Chanelle Alexandria shows us cozy, comfort and cute vibes in her Nipsey Blue Crenshaw hoodie