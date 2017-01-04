INSTADAILY: 25 Times Mama Tina Slayed On The Gram
Posted January 4, 2017
1.
Rockin that IVY PARK on a Sunday afternoon❤️
2.
3.
The super talented beautiful young lady Amandla Stenberg @received an award today at the essence black women in Hollywood Luncheon. Her mom told me that years ago she asked me questions to interview me for a magazine she worked for and she shared with me that she had a very talented young daughter that was trying to break into the business and I gave her some good advice. It made me feel very good because she did such a great job with her daughter. Such a gracious , Intelligent young lady❤️
4.
5.
Just taking a photo cause the light was good and i like my Jumpsuit😂❤️
6.
Beautiful Eula at @thecookiej ‘s birthday party today❤️
7.
Happy Birthday my beautiful talented Capricorn Sister Ms. Issa Rae @issarae have a ball❤️
8.
With my beautiful baby Kelly and Tim @kellyrowland @timspoon @mrrichardlawson 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️photo @danwarner-photography
9.
10.
I love the patterns and fabrics in India . Thanks Kaleb for the photo❤️
11.
12.
13.
Loved this gate in Johannesburg South Africa ❤️
14.
15.
My friend Robi Reed ❤️ @iamrobireed
16.
17.
So great seeing the gorgeous , always gracious Ms. Angela Bassett at the #sisterlylove event tonight ❤️
18.
Black Excellence event given by Trell Thomas @trellworld . At our Theatre WACO Theater @wacotheater . It was a beautiful all white Attire event yesterday sponsored by Netflix ! @mrrichardlawson ❤️ #blackexcellencebrunch2018
19.
20.
Happy Wednesday! I accidentally posted the wrong corny joke this morning sorry. Hot dogedy dog!!❤️
21.
22.
With my beautiful friend Felicia Horowitz and my gorgeous Bonus daughter Bianca❤️ voice recorder typed oldest daughter i said Bonus daughter . She has a beautiful mother that birthed her Denice Gordy❤️She is an added bonus to me❤️
