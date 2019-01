Serena Williams: Here’s What Nearly 24 Years In The Game Looks Like

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

With Serena Williams defeating number one seed Simona Halep at the Australian Open on MLK Day, it’s clear that the 37-year-old has always been and will always been the GOAT.

As Serena aces into her 50th Grand Slam quarterfinals this week, let’s celebrate her nearly 24 years in the game as she fights for her historic 24th Grand Slam win.