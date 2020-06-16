CLOSE
insecure , Issa Rae , kendrick sampson
Protest Bae: 20 Times Kendrick Sampson Was A Snack On The ‘Gram

Posted 15 hours ago

YG x BLMLA x BLDPWR Protest And March

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Kendrick Sampson, who was our favorite “Lyft Bae” and is now our favorite “Barber Bae” on Insecure is absolutely everything! Not only is he fine, but he’s also politically active (especially around voter suppression), and all-around nice guy.

But now…he has been dubbed “Protest Bae”!

Since millions starting taking to the streets across America to protest the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McCade and Ahmaud Arbery countless others, Sampson has been there, speaking out and using his fame and platform to be a voice in the movement.

During a march in Los Angles last month, he even got injured when the police began throwing rubber bullets and tear gas. (But thankfully, he is OK).

 

Taking a stand!

So to honor

