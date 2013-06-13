Syleena Johnson, LaTocha Scott, Angie Stone, Monifah, KeKe Wyatt and Nicci Gilbert got all dolled up to chat about season 2 of “R&B Divas.” Curiously missing from the discussion was Faith Evans, who did not show up for the taping. It’s not clear why she was absent.

See what the ladies had to say about everything that went down during this cycle when the season 2 reunion of “R&B Divas” airs June 26 at 10 p.m. on TV One. But for now check out these pics from the taping!

Photos: ‘R&B Divas’ season 2 reunion taping was originally published on s2smagazine.com