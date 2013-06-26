Dark, light or in between, Black women are beautiful in every shade! Here’s a rundown of some of our favorite beautiful brown sisters!
With Dark Girls sparking a heated conversation about beauty in the Black community S2S wanted to take a minute to appreciate the fact Black women are beautiful no matter what the complexion. Flip through the slideshow for a just a few of the brown-skinned beauties we could think of off the top of our head!
Brown-Skinned Beauties was originally published on s2smagazine.com
1. Aisha TylerSource:JB Lacroix/Getty Images
2. Robin RobertsSource:Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
4. RasheedaSource:Paras Griffin/ Getty Images
5. Phaedra ParksSource:Paras Griffin/Getty Images
6. Ariane DavisSource:Prince Williams/Getty Images
7. Andrea KellySource:Chance Yeh/Getty Images
8. Mimi FaustSource:Getty Images
9. Jurnee Smollett-BellSource:Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
10. Janelle MonaeSource:Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
11. Michelle ObamaSource:Yui Mok/Getty Images
12. Gabrielle UnionSource:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
13. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images
14. BrandySource:Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
15. Porsha WilliamsSource:Prince Williams/Getty Images
16. Adepero OduyeSource:Monica Schipper/Getty Images
17. Chrisette MicheleSource:John Lamparski/Getty Images
18. Kenya MooreSource:Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
19. NeNe LeakrsSource:D Dipasupil/Getty Images
20. Angela BassettSource:Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
21. MonicaSource:Paras Griffin/Getty Images
