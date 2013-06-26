HomeEntertainment News

Brown-Skinned Beauties

Posted June 26, 2013

Dark, light or in between, Black women are beautiful in every shade! Here’s a rundown of  some of our favorite beautiful brown sisters!

With Dark Girls sparking a heated conversation about beauty in the Black community S2S wanted to take a minute to appreciate the fact Black women are beautiful no matter what the complexion. Flip through the slideshow for a just a few of the brown-skinned beauties we could think of off the top of our head!

Brown-Skinned Beauties was originally published on s2smagazine.com

1. Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler Source:JB Lacroix/Getty Images

2. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

3. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

4. Rasheeda

Rasheeda Source:Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

5. Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks Source:Paras Griffin/Getty Images

6. Ariane Davis

Ariane Davis Source:Prince Williams/Getty Images

7. Andrea Kelly

Andrea Kelly Source:Chance Yeh/Getty Images

8. Mimi Faust

Mimi Faust Source:Getty Images

9. Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Source:Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

10. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

11. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Source:Yui Mok/Getty Images

12. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

13. Tia Mowry-Hardrict

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

14. Brandy

Brandy Source:Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

15. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Source:Prince Williams/Getty Images

16. Adepero Oduye

Adepero Oduye Source:Monica Schipper/Getty Images

17. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele Source:John Lamparski/Getty Images

18. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

19. NeNe Leakrs

NeNe Leakrs Source:D Dipasupil/Getty Images

20. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

21. Monica

Monica Source:Paras Griffin/Getty Images
