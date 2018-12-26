Erica Mena , Safaree

He Put A Ring On It: Safaree Proposed To Erica Mena With This Massive Rock

Posted December 26, 2018

Love & Hip Hop stars Safaree and Erica Mena are engaged! The reality TV couple made it official official this Christmas Eve when the Jamaican hunk popped the question in a romantic ceremony captured by friends and family.

According to Safaree, he’s been planning the engagement since Mena’s birthday on November 8. The couple spent the milestone on an exotic island where they gave us a glimpse of their steamy relationship.

Mena was under the impression Safaree had planned a date night. Instead, he surprised her with an engagement fit for TV.

“From Center stone shopping to Ring design to Sneaking rings on your fingers in your sleep to get your ring size, ordering 10,000 rose petals 200 candles, a Fireworks show in your backyard, 112 @daronfrom112 sing Crazy over you and @exit21_music singing can you stand the rain and a bunch another stuff I won’t mention,” he wrote on Instagram.

Been planning this since your Birthday. From Center stone shopping to Ring design to Sneaking rings on your fingers in your sleep to get your ring size, ordering 10,000 rose petals 200 candles, a Fireworks show in your backyard, 112 @daronfrom112 sing Crazy over you and @exit21_music singing can you stand the rain and a bunch another stuff I won’t mention. sorry I lied about us going on a fancy date 😇😇 It’s crazy i thought i was happy being single but it’s no better feeling than having that teammate/ best friend/ partner. There was definitely a void that you filled. Thank you jasmin ❤️ I plan on being the Best Husband ever put on this earth! Salute my brother @therealkdmcnair for always holding me down!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and thank you @traxnyc for the 💎💍

Safaree proposed with a stunning 14 carat cushion cut ring. The evening ended with a massive fireworks show. Safaree sure has a lot to celebrate, he recently purchased his first hom.

😍😍💍

