Happy Birthday! All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

Posted October 24, 2019

Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Drake has always been Bae, but now that he has this beard situation going on, we find ourselves constantly stalking his Instagram.

And when we say stalking, we mean: the #Drake hashtag, his fan pages and countless visits to his @ChampagnePapi account. Since it’s birthday today and #ThirstTrapThursday, we put together this little gallery for your viewing pleasure.

Go ahead, take a look…we hope you’re ovulating!

Happy Birthday Drizzy!

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

SWAG @champagnepapi #drake

A post shared by SWAG (@negoswag) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Corleone

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Last week I had nothing...

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

8.

New Look Wireless Birthday Party

9.

View this post on Instagram

Houston Appreciation

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source:false

10.

View this post on Instagram

Sicko Mode Video Out Now!!!

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source:false

11.

Source:false

12.

Source:false

13.

Source:false

14.

Source:false

15.

View this post on Instagram

Who’s getting fry all week?

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source:false

16.

View this post on Instagram

Omertà

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source:false

17.

View this post on Instagram

🦉

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source:false

18.

Source:false

19.

View this post on Instagram

Keep it that way.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source:false

20.

Source:false

21.

Source:false

22.

View this post on Instagram

🌪

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source:false

23.

View this post on Instagram

Top a top.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

24.

View this post on Instagram

Not Nice does Miami 🌴

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

