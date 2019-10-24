Happy Birthday! All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Drake has always been Bae, but now that he has this beard situation going on, we find ourselves constantly stalking his Instagram.

And when we say stalking, we mean: the #Drake hashtag, his fan pages and countless visits to his @ChampagnePapi account. Since it’s birthday today and #ThirstTrapThursday, we put together this little gallery for your viewing pleasure.

Go ahead, take a look…we hope you’re ovulating!

Happy Birthday Drizzy!