ll cool j , Simone Smith
Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

Posted August 8, 2019

LL Cool J and Simone Smith are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary surrounded by fellow couples as they set sail on a luxury yacht. Simone thanked Cookie and Magic Johnson, who hosted the group of couples for their love and support.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend our anniversary, with other faith-filled married couples praying for our union, while the Lord our God continues to bless our union. @magicjohnson & @thecookiej thank you for hosting and sharing such an amazing vacation with us. You two are truly the best! Love you to the moon and back,” she captioned a photo of the clique.

LORD you have been better than GOOD!! Today my husband @llcoolj and I, my soulmate and the man I loved since I was 17 years old celebrated 24 years of marriage in Italy on a yacht surrounded by other couples that have decades of marriage amongst them. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend our anniversary, with other faith-filled married couples praying for our union, while the Lord our God continues to bless our union. @magicjohnson & @thecookiej thank you for hosting and sharing such an amazing vacation with us. You two are truly the best! Love you to the moon and back 💜 Thank you God for the first 24. Please continue to Bless us and let our love be an example to our children and grandchildren. AMEN‼️

Scroll through more photos of LL and Simone, below:

1. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

"The Defiant Ones" New York Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

4. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

17th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

69th Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

7. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

2017 Kennedy Center Honors Formal Artist's Dinner Arrivals Source:Getty

8. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

1997 MTV Europe Music Awards Source:Getty

9. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

Breast Cancer Research Foundation's The Hot Pink Party Source:Getty

10. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

11. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

Premiere Of Columbia Picture's "The Equalizer 2" Source:Getty

12. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty

13. LL Cool J and Simone Smith

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty
