Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay

While Black women are some of the hardest working people on the planet, we do not make an equal wage for equal work. This is why August 22 has been deemed #BlackWomenEqualPayDay.

According to the Atlanta Women for Equality (AME), African-American women make $0.61 for every dollar earned by White men. Even worse? More than 70 percent of Black women are either the sole breadwinners or the primary earner in their families.

So to cheat us out of our wages directly impacts our families and can keep us in poverty.

Get the facts about #BlackWomensEqualPay: ➡️More than 70% of Black mothers are either the

sole breadwinner or primary earner in their families. ➡️Black women in the U.S. are typically paid 61 cents for every dollar paid to a white man. Learn more: https://t.co/9fxXh9vIqw pic.twitter.com/Z06XPtGJHN — AAUW (@AAUW) August 20, 2019

But a new study tells an even more grim tale of what lost wages looks like in our lives.

According to a study released this month by the National Women’s Law Center, over the course of a 40-year career, that totals $946,120, nearly a million dollars!

Just think how different our lives would look like with that type of money.

Jasmine Tucker, director of research at the National Women’s Law Center, told the HuffPost that is number is “unfathomable.”