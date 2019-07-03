CLOSE
Ashanti’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Here Just In Time For A #HotGirl Summer

Posted July 3, 2019

Ashanti’s swimwear collection with retailer PrettyLittleThing.com and we’re ready to risk it all with someone’s son for a #hotgirlsummer.

The collaborative line is the perfect blend of animal prints, metallics, bright colors, coverups and bottom-baring cuts.

Suits range in price and hit around the median mark of $35. And since Ashanti is known for her natural curves, we have a feeling it’ll look good on all women. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite looks…

1. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

2. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

3. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

4. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

5. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

6. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

7. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

8. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

9. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

10. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

11. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

12. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

13. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

14. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection Source:PrettyLittleThing.com

