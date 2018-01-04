See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years

Actress and activist Angela Bassett has been slaying red carpets for decades. We rounded up our favorite red carpet looks over the years.
1. CHANEL Hosts 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists DinnerSource:Getty
2. 2019 Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Getty
3. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
4. The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of “Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983”Source:Getty
5. The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of “Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983”Source:Getty
6. The Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA – “9-1-1”Source:Getty
7. All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At “Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of SoulSource:Getty
8. 91st Annual Academy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
9. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
10. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – ArrivalsSource:Getty
11. 2017 Creative Arts Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
12. 2017 FOX UpfrontSource:Getty
13. 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards (2017)Source:Getty
14. 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (2016)Source:Getty
15. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (2016)Source:Getty
16. EE British Academy Film Awards (2016)Source:Getty
17. Galia Lahav Los Angeles Flagship Store Grand Opening (2016)Source:Getty
18. 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson (2016)Source:Getty
19. Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘London Has Fallen’ (2016)Source:Getty
20. Premiere Screening Of FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ (2015)Source:Getty
21. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards (2014)Source:Getty
22. 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (2014)Source:Getty
Pictured with husband, Courtney Vance.
23. Watch What Happens Live – Season 10 (2013)Source:Getty
24. 2012 BET AwardsSource:Getty
25. The Paul Simon Songbook To Benefit Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala Concert And Dinner (2012)Source:Getty
26. ‘Green Lantern’ Los Angeles World Premiere (2011)Source:Getty
27. World Premiere Of NOTORIOUS (2009)Source:Getty
28. BET HONORS Award Ceremony (2009)Source:Getty
29. NOTORIOUS Premiere – 59th Berlin Film Festival (2009)Source:Getty
30. Angela Bassett Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2008)Source:Getty
31. Heart Truth Red Dress Collection (2007)Source:Getty
32. Escada Grand Opening of the Beverly Hills Flagship Boutique (2007)Source:Getty
33. Jazz at Lincoln Center Celebrates 25 Years of Wynton Marsalis with the 14th Annual Fall Gala (2005)Source:Getty
34. Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund Dinner (2005)Source:Getty
35. Mr. 3000 Los Angeles Premiere (2004)Source:Getty
36. 2004 American Black Film FestivalSource:Getty
37. 2002 Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
38. Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party 2001Source:Getty
39. ‘The Score’ New York Premiere (2001)Source:Getty
40. World Premiere of ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ (1999)Source:Getty
41. 16th Annual CFDA Awards Gala (1997)Source:Getty
42. First Annual ‘Tribute to Style’ Celebration (1996)Source:Getty
Pictured with actress Sharon Stone.
43. 66th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon (1994)Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful