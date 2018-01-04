Academy Awards , angela bassett , best red carpet moments
HomeSoBeautiful

See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years

Posted January 4, 2018

Actress and activist Angela Bassett has been slaying red carpets for decades. We rounded up our favorite red carpet looks over the years.

1. CHANEL Hosts 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner

CHANEL Hosts 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner Source:Getty

2. 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

2019 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty

3. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of “Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983”

The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of "Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983" Source:Getty

5. The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of “Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983”

The Broad Hosts West Coast Debut Of "Soul Of A Nation: Art In the Age Of Black Power 1963-1983" Source:Getty

6. The Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA – “9-1-1”

The Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" Source:Getty

7. All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At “Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of Soul

All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At "Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of Soul Source:Getty

8. 91st Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. 2017 FOX Upfront

2017 FOX Upfront Source:Getty

13. 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards (2017)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (2016)

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (2016)

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. EE British Academy Film Awards (2016)

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Galia Lahav Los Angeles Flagship Store Grand Opening (2016)

Galia Lahav Los Angeles Flagship Store Grand Opening - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson (2016)

12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson Source:Getty

19. Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘London Has Fallen’ (2016)

Premiere Of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Premiere Screening Of FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ (2015)

Premiere Screening Of FX's 'American Horror Story: Hotel' - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards (2014)

71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (2014)

66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Pictured with husband, Courtney Vance.

23. Watch What Happens Live – Season 10 (2013)

Watch What Happens Live - Season 10 Source:Getty

24. 2012 BET Awards

2012 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. The Paul Simon Songbook To Benefit Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala Concert And Dinner (2012)

The Paul Simon Songbook To Benefit Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala Concert & Dinner Source:Getty

26. ‘Green Lantern’ Los Angeles World Premiere (2011)

'Green Lantern' Los Angeles World Premiere Source:Getty

27. World Premiere Of NOTORIOUS (2009)

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

28. BET HONORS Award Ceremony (2009)

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

29. NOTORIOUS Premiere – 59th Berlin Film Festival (2009)

Germany - 'Notorious' Premiere - 59th Berlin Film Festival Source:Getty

30. Angela Bassett Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2008)

Angela Bassett Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

31. Heart Truth Red Dress Collection (2007)

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

32. Escada Grand Opening of the Beverly Hills Flagship Boutique (2007)

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

33. Jazz at Lincoln Center Celebrates 25 Years of Wynton Marsalis with the 14th Annual Fall Gala (2005)

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

34. Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund Dinner (2005)

Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund Dinner Source:Getty

35. Mr. 3000 Los Angeles Premiere (2004)

Mr. 3000 Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

36. 2004 American Black Film Festival

2004 American Black Film Festival - Film Life Movie Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

37. 2002 Emmy Awards

2002 Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

38. Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party 2001

Oscar 2001 - Parties Source:Getty

39. ‘The Score’ New York Premiere (2001)

'The Score' New York Premiere Source:Getty

40. World Premiere of ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ (1999)

World Premiere of 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' Source:Getty

41. 16th Annual CFDA Awards Gala (1997)

16th Annual CFDA Awards Gala Source:Getty

42. First Annual ‘Tribute to Style’ Celebration (1996)

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty

Pictured with actress Sharon Stone.

43. 66th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon (1994)

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close