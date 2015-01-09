Jennifer Lawrence , Laura Govan , nip slip
28 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now (NSFW PHOTOS)

Posted January 9, 2015

1. Jennifer Lawrence pops out of her dress while laughing in the car with singer Lorde.

Source:Splash News

2. “Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan slips out of her dress on the red carpet at “The Wedding Ringer” premiere in Hollywood.

Source:Splash News

3. Angel McCord was relaxing on the sunbeds in Miami’s South Beach when she apparently had a wardrobe malfunction.

Source:Splash News

4. Kate Upton was a little too bouncy on the set of “The Other Woman.”

Source:Splash News

5. Joanna Krupa flashed her dog.

Source:Splash News

6. Natalie Nunn got hit by a big wave that left her a little displaced.

Source:Splash News

7. Margot Robbie had a good night.

Source:Splash News

8. Naomi Campbell in all her glory.

Source:Splash News

9. Neon Hitch wore a dress that couldn’t rise to the occasion.

Source:Splash News

10. Lea Michele popped out of her green dress.

Source:Splash News

11. Mark Walhberg’s wife Rhea Durham suffers a wardrobe malfunction at the beach while on holiday in Barbados.

Source:Splash News

12. Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian with a wardrobe malfunction filming KUWK in the Hamptons.

Source:Splash News

13. Jennifer Garner has a wardrobe malfunction at the “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” Premiere in Hollywood.

Source:Splash News

14. Tara Reid has a slight wardrobe malfunction as she gets into a car wearing a tight fitted black mini dress, exposing her underwear, whilst leaving Craigs Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

Source:Splash News

15. Bailey Noble arrived at the SLS hotel party, where the “True Blood” star had a wardrobe malfunction.

Source:Splash News

16. Rita Ora was spotted arriving at the trendy Firehouse in London after performing at the Capital radio summertime ball in Wembley Stadium, however when Rita arrived she showed the waiting photographers a bit more than her talent.

Source:Splash News

17. Eve has a wardrobe malfunction during a live performance at the Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, PA.

Source:Splash News

18. Anne Hathaway suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she arrived at the “Les Miserables” New York film premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in NYC.

Source:Splash News

19. Deena’s skirt blew up as she walked up the stairs of the “Jersey Shore” house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Source:Splash News

20. Coco shows it all as her dress slips off while hanging with her husband Ice T.

Source:Splash News

21. Adrienne Bailon has a wardrobe malfunction at The Escape To Total Awards Event in NYC.

Source:Splash News

22. Lindsay Lohan had a major wardrobe malfunction as her breast popped out of her dress as she took to the rooftop of the Raleigh Hotel for a Plum magazine shoot.

Source:Splash News
