BY Shamika Sanders Share Every product in the Keys Soulcare collection feels nourishing. Keys Soulcare is a skincare collection that wraps its arms around you. Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys launched Keys Soulcare in 2020 amid her skincare journey to do just that. She created a product that started with loving on the inside and outside, which is why it wins our Melanin Beauty Awards seal.

From the illuminating serum to the anti aging peptide cream and lip balms, it instantly softens the skin on your face, body, and lips.



As a beauty editor, I try so many products on my skin that it is easy for me to discern when something works well with my epidermis and doesn’t. And it begins with the packaging. Every product in the collection features a unique motivational phrase that sets the precedent for your skincare routine. The purple glass bottles bring royalty to your dresser or beauty cabinet.

I was first introduced to Keys Skincare through her Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream ($40). Peptide is an anti-aging ingredient that helps firm and hydrate your skin, which is why you see it in so many beauty products today. I used the Keys Soulcare peptide cream as the final step in my routine because the formula was thick and creamy enough to work as a barrier against harsh elements while leaving my face feeling smooth. It helped my skin stay glowing all day.

My next favorite product is the Comforting Balm with Camellia Seed Oil ($24). I wish I had discovered this product after giving birth. Talk about lush and soothing. This balm begins to soften as soon as it comes in contact with the heat from your fingers and slides on like butter over your body. This product made me feel like I had quenched my body’s thirst. The soft vanilla scent was just enough to make a statement but not be overpowering.

The Let Me Glow Illuminating Priming Serum with Niacinamide ($26) comes in three tints. All of them deliver a dewy glow that leaves the skin radiant. As a brown skin girl, I loved the bronzing effect of the “Bronze Aura” shade that melted effortlessly into my skin.

As someone who struggles with dry lips, I was drawn to Keys Soulcare Comforting Tinted Lip Balm in the shade “Gratitude.” I love how it leaves my lips moisturized with a natural tint ’cause it turns out lip color is something else I am insecure about. It’s a nice break from more intense lip treatments like a plumping gloss or medicated ointment.