BY Shamika Sanders Share I never considered wash day a ritualistic practice until Beyoncé launched her Black-owned hair care brand Cécred. I have a love/hate relationship with my natural hair. I love my curly texture, but I wish it was thicker and longer. I was in a bad hair place when I received the entire Cécred collection for review: I’m talking full-on hair depression because nothing I did seemed to help my brittle and thinned-out strands I only used as a foundation for my wigs. But even a wig gal like me gets tired of that hair-hat feeling.

Cécred was right on time, and I thought, what would happen if I put some love into wash day and made it well… like a ritual? How would my hair react if I followed (and stuck with) a haircare routine? Cécred Is A Top Black-Owned Hair Care Brand

The Cécred foundation line consists of a dozen products ranging from shampoo to lotion to the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Powder ($52), which harnesses the power of rice water without the stench. I was eager to try the two-step ritual using the shaker container. But first things first, the cleansing step.

I woke up early and put Cécred to work starting with the hydrating shampoo ($30). My hair has never felt so conditioned after a wash, especially with a shampoo that has a nice, rich lather. I love the scent of Cécred; it’s soft and reminiscent of the beauty salon, which makes sense because the soul of Cécred is Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who was a beautician with her own salon in Houston.

I was already impressed, and all I had done was wash my hair. It made me enthusiastic to continue the process and take my time with each step. I didn’t use the Clarifying shampoo ($38) until the second wash because I knew my hair needed as much moisture as possible. Insert 15 minutes of me doing a home steam treatment using a hair/face steamer I found on Amazon for under $20. Then I moved on to my favorite part of the ritual – the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Powder. I mixed the powder with water like a hair potion and used the shaker to soak my hair. The silk rinse left my hair feeling silky and restored. I felt extremely connected to the process.

After blow-drying my hair on a low setting, I followed up with the lotion ($38) and hair oil ($22). I did this routine for three months, and I saw a difference in my hair. It wasn’t flowing down my back like Beyoncé’s, but it was thicker and healthier. It felt good to see my hair start to make some progress.



When it came time to select the best haircare collection for the Melanin Beauty Awards, I knew right away it had to be Cécred because it changed the way I approached loving my hair. It made me prioritize self-care and had tangible results I could see. Sounds like a winner to me.