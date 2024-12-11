BY Marsha Badger Share Danessa Myricks Beauty offers a broad range of highly pigmented products for melanin skin. The brand’s focus on creating items that can be used in multiple ways promotes sustainability, functionality, and financial savings. Danessa Myricks is a full-service brand that has some of the best makeup application tools, foundations, concealers, blushes, eyeshadows, liquid colors that can be used for the lips and cheeks, skin tints, serums, translucent powders, and more. The vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free products have an average shelf life of 12 months after opening.

The brand’s focus on creating products that prioritize healthy skin is clear. The Love & Light Beauty Oil ($30) caters to dry skin, dullness, uneven skin textures, and acne-prone skin; the Yummy Skin Serum Foundation ($34) provides light to medium coverage while hydrating the skin and aiding hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles; and the Yummy Skin Water Powder Serum ($36) mattifies and preps the skin for makeup application, optimizing results by addressing oily skin, large pores, and acne-prone skin.

Danessa Myricks Beauty takes vibrance to the next level with its highly pigmented multi-purpose ColorFix collection. Available in Liquid Metals, Mattes, Glazes, Metallics, Nudes, and Sparklers, the waterproof, buildable, multi-purpose collection can be used as a primer, color corrector, eye shadow, eyeliner, highlighter, lipstick, blush, or contour. The vivid colors are easy to apply, and their many functions alleviate the hassle of carrying multiple products in your beauty kit or bag.



When I want a bold look, I default to the highly pigmented Color Fix collection, where I can play with metallics and metals to achieve a more sultry look. I use Color Fix metallics as a highlighter, or on my tear duct. I also apply the Sparkler to my tear duct, which makes my eye makeup pop because the colors are so vivid.

The Liquid Metals, Mattes, Metallics, and Sparklers are perfect for creating dramatic makeup looks that emphasize the eyes and lips. The various palettes allow you to achieve a wide range of diverse and buildable beauty looks for more subtle eyes. The Danessa Myricks Groundwork: Defining Neutrals and the Blooming Romance Palettes For Eyes, Brows, Face & Lips offer soft glam looks, while the LIGHTWORK VI The Freedom Palette: Magnetic, Customizable, Stackable Palette with Illuminating Pigments for Eyes, Face & Lips brings the drama via bold, highly pigmented colors.



Groundwork Blooming Romance ($65) is my go-to palette to achieve a soft-glam look that enhances the eyes, defines my brows, and creates the perfect contour. The multi-purpose, long-wear palette has both cream and powder formulas that accentuate various parts of the face. And when my beauty beat calls for vibrance, I use the Freedom Palette. Crafted with 18 eye-catching hues, the Freedom Palette allows me to create buildable looks with each shadow. The colors easily blend together, and the application process is so smooth that I can use my fingers, a brush, or a sponge.

