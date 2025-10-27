Representation And Honing Your Skills Among The Greats

Benton playfully warned me that she was going to “to talk my shit a little bit ”about the show’s latest season’s accomplishments. Unlike the previous seasons, the show saw a series high of 5 million views, according to reports.

“Season three is where we got the most landscape for the Black elite storyline. And I love that those two things happened at the same time, because I also think [that’s the reason] we saw a big expansion in our Black viewership. And it just makes me proud that so many of us who are starring in the show are theater and television artists.”

Benton believes Black people would participate in the arts more if they felt invited. “Hire us to write it, hire us to direct it. We are such a supportive culture. You know what I mean? The number of people that I’m running into on the street who say, ‘I wasn’t gonna watch The Gilded Age, until I heard we were in it, and then I started watching it. ’ I’m convinced that that is what was also a part of our viewership increasing. We love to support each other. Erasing black people is bad for the economy, artistically and governmentally.

Benton has proven that she moves and listens with intention. It’s why she comes off as such a natural, despite performing alongside artists who have been acting longer than she’s been alive. Never one to be intimidated, she embraced the opportunity to ask her co-stars and crew questions about their craft, to improve her art moving forward.

“Audra (McDonald) is just the realest woman in the room. She moves with so much humility to be one of the greatest living performers on Earth. I’ve asked Cynthia and John Douglas Thompson to coach me for auditions, just because they’re actors. Ms. Phylicia Rashad is a teacher in her spirit, and if you ask her a question, she will answer with so much depth. She’s almost five decades into her career and is still directing Pulitzer Prize-winning art on Broadway. I look at all these people and I can see the legacy that they’ve built, and those are the footsteps I’d like to walk in.”

Benton views her creativity as spiritual work as well. “You channel a part of your soul and the character’s soul to [tap into] extreme imagination and empathy, [which is] part of the magic we do as actors.”

Practive Self-Care Like Denée Benton

Make no mistake, Benton takes her art seriously, so when it is time to unwind, she transforms into a “skincare girlie.” While stage makeup can be brutal on the skin, Benton relies on products such as Caudalie’s Double-Cleanser Duo to remove the impurities from her face. “It’s an oil cleanser that you use to remove the makeup off before you use your face wash, which is something that I learned from the old school girlies who used cold creams.”

To stay bright-eyed and camera-ready, Benton relies on Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks from Black-owned beauty brand Topicals. “I also love that everyone starts their morning with the under-eye masks,” she stated. On the TV series, Benton is often wearing Clinique’s Black Honey Almost There Lip Balm, which has become a staple in her bag. For Benton, having a “lip moment, a good under-eye soothing cream and making sure your face is clean” are her three must-haves.

When asked about her personal style, Benton couldn’t hide behind her flushed cheeks. Before she answered, an innocent laughter escaped her.

“When I look back over the decade of different press cycles I’ve done, it’s vulnerable to grow in the public eye. Personal style is vulnerable because you just discover different parts of yourself as you grow. And how I present myself now is not how I presented myself five years ago or five years before that. I think for me, it’s just like making peace with change and trying to make it feel more playful and growth instead of something [that needs] correcting.”

When it comes to Benton’s personal style, she looks for inspiration from Rachel Scott of Diotima, who is known for their craftsmanship and structure. “All of her work is rooted in culture, yet so universal.” She also noted how she views fashion as an extension of her own talents, which is why designers like Rachel Scott are always on her radar. “For us to be in such a clout-chasing industry, it’s really exciting to find artists that are rising to that level of craftsmanship.”

“We talk about this in every generation [about] being a dark skinned Black American woman in Hollywood. You can get all of the awards and credits that a white actor gets, and the same path doesn’t unfold for you. It’s easy to get locked in the fear of what it could mean to get invisibilized. And I have to really purge that from my system. That’s not my reality, and that’s not going to be my experience, because this is my calling. I feel the characters I play end up being in service to something that feels bigger than me. I trust that the same energy and spirit that has brought me the roles I’ve done so far will keep moving for the rest of my career.”