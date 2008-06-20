Lee Thompson Young

WHO HE IS: This South Carolina-born, New York City-raised actor is only 24, but has an acting resume of someone twice his age. His career began at age 10, when he was cast to play Martin Luther King, Jr. in the play “A Night of Stars and Dreams.” After this, he knew that acting was going to be his life’s work. Young is most famous for his role on the Disney Channel’s original sit series The Famous Jett Jackson (1998). When that series ended, Young had a number of guest spots on CBS’ The Guardian, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Smallville. Young has also had roles in feature films such as Jamie Foxx’s Redemption: the Stan Tookie Williams Story, Akeelah and the Bee,” and Friday Night Lighs.

WHY WE LOVE HIM: Young started college at the University of Southern California with a degree in Cinematic Studies in 2001. He wishes to pursue a further career in writing and producing films. He is talented, young, and has a smile and piercing eyes that can make any woman melt. Young is also in the process of co-writing the screenplay for the future film Mano. And, yes, he is still single!

