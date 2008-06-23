WHO HE IS: Phifer was born in Harlem, New York. This 34-year-old actor started his acting career off with a bang by starring in Spike Lee’s 1995 film, Clockers. Phifer has dabbled in almost all genres of entertainment: music, film and television. He appeared in 50 Cent’s video “Many Men (Wish Death),” also, his reoccurring roles on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER. However, his film credits are by far the most impressive – Phifer has been in feature films for nearly 15 years! His more recent projects include Soul Food (1997), Shaft (2000), O (2001), 8 Mile (2002), and he is set to co-star in Green Lantern, which hits theaters in 2010.

WHY WE LOVE HIM: Mekhi Phifer is a truly gifted actor who brings passion and sincerity to each of his projects. Whether he is making us laugh on Curb Your Enthusiasm, saving lives on ER, or taking on a challenging film role, Phifer, always carries off any role is convincing skill and poise. He is previously married to fellow actress, Malinda Williams, and is now engaged again. Phifer has two young sons and resides in Los Angeles.

