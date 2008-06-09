Wall Tealight Holder

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Who needs pictures when you can light your walls up with these? Each sleek, sculpted, stainless steel Chiasso arc mounts on the wall and holds a solitary tealight, and you can put two or more together to create a stunning light gallery.

A little pricey at around 48 dollars each, but oh so worth it.

Also On HelloBeautiful: