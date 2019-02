Chilli recently appeared on Cherry Martinez’ show on Power 105, and said if she could ban anything it would be: Anal Sex, kissing on the first date and skinny jeans on men.

Is it me or is Chilli a little picky? How is this chick supposed to get a man? I’m not saying you shouldn’t have some ground rules, but c’mon!!

