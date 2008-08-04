Derek Fisher

WHO HE IS: Fisher is the first round draft pick from the University of Arkansas. He was picked by the Lakers but then traded to the Warriors, then to the Jazz and finally, in 2007, he went back to Lakers where he is currently their starting point guard. Alongside Kobe Bryant, Fisher brings a veteran confidence to his relatively green teammates.

WHY WE LOVE HIM: Fisher is a true lover and player of the game of basketball. He is a loyal and hard-working player who seems to play for the love of the game and not necessarily the love of his paycheck (22 million bucks over 3 years). Luckily, this full time athlete/hottie and part-time WNBA commentator is still on the market! So, girls, if you have a decent jump shot and free throw average, give it your best ‘shot.’

