Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster recently appeared on CNN to promote her “Lost One’s” foundation and while the host tried to sidestep and ask about Usher, it was quite obvious, Tameka did not want to discuss her ex.Tameka did end the interview by saying that she was friends with Usher.

Watch the video:

Usher On Getting Married Again: “I’m Not Rushing”

Tameka accuses publicist of stealing her clothes