VIDEO: JHud Reps For Weight Watchers

(From people.com)

The secret behind Jennifer Hudson’s amazing body after baby? Weight Watchers! In fact, the new mom revealed she’s the new spokesperson for the company today.

“With Weight Watchers, I am enjoying the weight loss because I’m doing it the right way—I feel empowered with what I’ve learned, everything from portion control to what foods will help keep me satisfied,” says the 28-year-old. “It’s a lifestyle change, not a diet.”

Hudson is no stranger to publicly discussing her weight: After being called “the big girl” as a contestant on American Idol, the singer transformed her body for her Oscar-winning turn as Effie in Dreamgirls by packing on more than 20 lbs. with a diet of “cakes and cookies and lots of fried food,” she told PEOPLE.

